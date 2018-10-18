Apple’s holding another big event October 30

And here you thought hardware season was over. A month and a half after its last major event, Apple’s throwing a big party in Brooklyn on October 30. The event will likely suss out some of the technology that slipped through the cracks back in September, including, most likely, a new iPad and possibly some updates to the Mac line.

The tag line, “There’s more in the making” appears to be a nod to both the “one more thing” aspect of this late-in-the-season event, along with the company’s newfound refocus on creative professionals. Likely we’ll see a new version of the iPad Pro and, if we’re lucky, perhaps even a peek at the upcoming refresh of the Mac Pro, which is set to arrive early next year.

Along with professional devices, the timing is also right to unveil some last-minute devices just in time for the holidays. Whatever the case, we’ll certainly be there with bells on.