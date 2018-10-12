Here’s how to find out if your Facebook was hacked in the breach

Are you one of the 30 million users hit by Facebook’s access token breach announced two weeks ago? Here’s how to find out.

Visit this Facebook Help center link while logged in: https://www.facebook.com/help/securitynotice?ref=sec. Scroll down to the the section “Is my Facebook account impacted by this security issue?” Here you’ll see a Yes or No answer to whether your account was one of the 30 million users impacted If Yes, you’ll be in one of three categories:

A. You’re in the 15 million users’ whose name plus email and/or phone number was accessed.

B. You’re in the 14 million users’ who had that data plus account bio data accessed including “username, gender, locale/language, relationship status, religion, hometown, self-reported current city, birthdate, device types used to access Facebook, education, work, the last 10 places they checked into or were tagged in, website, people or Pages they follow, and the 15 most recent searches”.

C. You’re in the 1 million users whose access token was stolen but your account was never actually accessed with it.

So what should you do if you were hacked?