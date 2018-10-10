Announcing the Agenda for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Latin America 2018

We’re excited to head to São Paulo, Brazil on November 8 for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Latin America. Yes, we’re bringing our premier startup pitch competition to Latin America and as well as launching 15 of the hottest startups in the region on stage for the first time, we’ll also be joined by some leading lights of the scene.

Tickets to this event — our first in this part of the world — are free and you can apply for your tickets right here.

Startup Battlefield consists of three preliminary rounds with 15 teams — five startups per round — who have six minutes to pitch and present a live demo to a panel of expert technologists and VC investors. After each pitch, the judges have six minutes to grill the team with tough questions. This is all after the free pitch-coaching they receive from TechCrunch editors.

One startup will emerge the winner of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield LATAM 2018— and receive a USD$25,000 cash prize and win a trip for two to compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time).

We still have a few tricks up our sleeves and will be adding some new names to the agenda over the few weeks so keep your eyes open. In the meantime, check out these agenda highlights:

9:35 AM – 10:00 AM

A China Twist to Brazil’s Mobility Revolution with Ariel Lambrecht (Yellow), Eduardo Musa (Yellow), Tony Qiu (Didi Chuxing), Hans Tung (GGV Capital)

With Didi Chuxing’s acquisition of car-sharing service 99 and GGV’s investment in scooter / bike mobility startup Yellow, what lessons from China’s mobility revolution will unfold in Brazil?

10:00 AM – 11:05 AM

Startup Battlefield Session 1

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is here and for the first time in Latin America, as entrepreneurs from around the region pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup.

The first preliminary round of five contestants.

11:20 AM – 11:40 AM

Keynote by Konstantinos Papamiltiadis (Facebook)

Facebook’s Director of Platform Partnerships discusses the Facebook developer ecosystem. Sponsored by Facebook.

11:40 AM – 12:40 PM

Startup Battlefield Session 2

The second preliminary round of five contestants.

1:40 PM – 2:40 PM

Startup Battlefield Session 3

The third preliminary round of five contestants.

2:40 PM – 3:00 PM

20 Years Ahead of the Curve with Fabricio Bloisi (Movile)

Movile started with SMS and ringtones in 1998 and evolved into a powerful conglomerate of digital businesses on mobile platforms. Founder Fabricio Bloisi discusses the journey and what’s next.

3:00 PM – 3:20 PM

Keynote by Rodrigo Schmidt (Instagram)

The director of engineering at Instagram discusses the rapid growth and development of the popular photo-sharing app. Sponsored by Facebook.

3:20 PM – 3:45 PM

Venture Investing In Latin America Today Eric Acher (Monashees),Veronica Allende Serra (Innova Capital ), Hernan Kazah (Kaszek), Fernando Lelo de Larrea (ALLVP)

The pace and scale of venture investing in Latin America is accelerating fast. How will the ecosystem adapt?

4:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Startup Battlefield Final

The final round. One of these five finalists will be the winner of Startup Battlefield.

5:15 PM – 5:35 PM

NuBank Unleashed Cristina Junqueira (Nubank) and David Velez (Nubank)

With $180 million in fresh capital and a $4 billion valuation, where will Nubank go from here?

5:35 PM – 6:00 PM

New Wave Latin Founders David Arana (Konfio), Sebastian Mejia (Rappi), Ana McLaren (Enjoie)

The latest generation of tech founders in Latin America may be more disruptive than their predecessors but also face rapidly rising expectations at home and abroad.

6:00 PM

Startup Battlefield Closing Awards Ceremony

Watch the announcement of the Startup Battlefield winner.