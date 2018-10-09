GE’s new light bulbs work with Google Assistant without a hub

What’s that you say, friend? Haven’t had enough Google news for the day? Have no fear. Here’s a little extra from the folks at General Electric. The company announced this afternoon that its C by GE bulbs are the first to carry Made for Google certification.

That means the bulbs will work with Google Home devices right out of the box, without the need for a smart home hub — which is nice, since none of the entry level devices sport the functionality. Screw the bulb in, and the Home device should detect it automatically, letting you turn it on and off via voice commands. That all happens via a bluetooth connection.

For good measure, the companies will be offering up a bundle featuring the Home Mini and pre-paired. That will run $55. The new Google-ready bulbs will hit retail on October 22. Two-packs of the C-Life and C-Sleep bulbs will run $25 and $35, respectively.