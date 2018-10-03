Jon Favreau’s new Star Wars streaming series will be called “The Mandalorian”

We’ve known for a few months now that Jon Favreau was working on a live-action Star Wars series for Disney’s upcoming (but as of yet unnamed) streaming service. But that’s about all we knew.

Until now! Favreau just dropped a few huge details out of nowhere.

In a surprise Instagram post, Favreau mentioned:

It’s at least tentatively called “The Mandalorian”. For the unfamiliar, Mandalorians are a group of warriors in the Star Wars universe. The most famous Mandalorians are Jango and Boba Fett, though Favreau notes that this series will focus on “another warrior.”

It’ll take place “after the fall of the Empire” but before the First Order shows up; in other words, after Return of the Jedi but before Force Awakens.

Alas, that’s it for now. No word on casting, or new characters, or even any concept art to be seen. Will the new series tap much of the existing universe, or will it intentionally be set far enough away so as to be mostly self contained? This new warrior — are they a bounty hunter, the gig their fellow Mandalorians are best known for? Will it finally answer, once and for all, whether Boba Fett survived the sarlacc pit in Disney’s hacked-and-slashed version of the canon? We’ll have to wait to find out.