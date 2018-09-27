Amazon’s Alexa Fund invests in three voice startups

Founded in 2015, Amazon’s Alexa Fund is devoted to helping kickstart early-stage voice startups. This week, it’s announced support for a trio of new companies.

There’s Bamboo Learning, which was an early partner for Amazon’s Alexa Presentation Language (APL). The startup develops music educational skills, teaching users about notes, instruments, chords and tempo, along with other bits of music vocabulary.

Endel, meanwhile, is designed to use soundscapes to help users relax. According to the company, “Our core algorithm is based on circadian rhythms, pentatonic scale and sound masking. The sounds adapt to different inputs – like time of day, weather, heart rate, and location.”

There’s also healthcare startup Aiva, which uses voice assistants to help route users to healthcare professions. Both Aiva and Endel are Techstars alumni.The three companies will get funding from Amazon and will take part in Amazon’s Demo Night.