24 hours left to apply as a TC Top Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2018

Die Zeit läuft aus, Leute — time is running out, people! You have less than 24 hours to apply to be a TechCrunch Top Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2018, which goes down on 29-30 November. It’s one of the smartest moves that early-stage startup founders can make, so go apply now before the application window closes on Friday 28 September.

You’re still here? OK, so maybe you need more information about how we select TC Top Picks and all the benefits associated with that prized designation. We get it.

For starters, to be a TC Top Pick candidate — and have a shot at attending Disrupt Berlin and exhibiting in Startup Alley GRATIS — your early-stage startup must fall into one of the following tech categories:

AI/Machine Learning

Blockchain

CRM/Enterprise

E-commerce

Education

Fintech

Healthtech/Biotech

Hardware, Robotics, IoT

Mobility

Gaming

The vetting process is very competitive, and our TechCrunch editors — a highly discerning lot — will thoroughly review every eligible application. Up to five cream-of-the-crop startups in each category will earn a TC Top Pick designation and each startup will receive one free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. Free as in zero Euros. Talk about some mighty ROI.

The Startup Alley Exhibitor Package includes a one-day exhibit space, three Disrupt Berlin Founder passes, access to CrunchMatch (our free investor-to-startup matching platform) and access to the Disrupt press list. In a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, all TC Top Picks will be interviewed by a TechCrunch editor on the Showcase Stage. We’ll promote each three-minute video interview across all our social media platforms. It’s the marketing gift that keeps on giving.

If you’re not familiar with Startup Alley, it’s Disrupt’s exhibition hall and the pulsing heart of the tech conference. Hundreds of pre-series A startups will showcase their tech talent, products, platforms and services to more than 3,000 attendees and more than 300 hundred media outlets. If you’re looking for new customers, media coverage or future investors, you need to exhibit in Startup Alley.

We’re not the only people who hold that opinion. Here’s Zeroqode co-founder Vlad Larin’s take on the experience: “Startup Alley was a great networking opportunity. It was full of all the people you could possibly hope to meet at a tech conference. They spanned diverse backgrounds and industries. We talked to people looking for partnerships, investments, new ideas, collaboration and inspiration.”

Don't let time run out on your chance to be a TC Top Pick and exhibit at Disrupt Berlin 2018 for FREE. The September 28 application deadline is less than 24 hours away — apply here right now.