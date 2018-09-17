Where to watch tonight’s Emmy Awards online

It’s the biggest night for television and streaming media services tonight as the stars are gathering to celebrate themselves at the 70th annual Emmy Awards.

Tonight’s event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles promises to be a big one for streaming media services like Netflix (with 122 nominations), Hulu (with 20 — thanks mainly to the amazing The Handmaid’s Tale), and Amazon (which nabbed 22 nominations, mainly on the strength of the marvelous The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Netflix’s dominance at the awards show marks the ascent of streaming as the biggest thing in new media — but the traditional networks, premium and basic cable, aren’t giving up without a fight.

Emceeing tonight’s festivities are Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. The two are coming off an incredibly popular run which saw both comedians continuing the tradition of being one of the consistent highlights of the SNL sketch comedy juggernaut.

If you’re a cord-cutter who won’t be watching the show on television, NBC will be streaming the broadcast from 8PM Eastern both on the website and in its app.

For those of us who don’t have cable, there’re a slew of other options available through streaming services, including: DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu’s live TV service, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

While NBC isn’t available on these services in all areas, check and make sure that your provider of choice has the network should a viewer want to tune in. Importantly for those cheapskates among you, there’re trial subscriptions available for all of these services, so you can sign up for free and try ’em out just to watch the big show.