MoviePass competitor Sinemia launches unlimited plan

It’s been a rough few months for MoviePass. But every time the movie subscription service has faltered, one company has been there to pick up the pieces. Sinemia has done a solid job benefiting from MoviePass’s woes, even seeming to taunt its chief competitor with a handful of promotions.

Now that Sinemia is launching an unlimited plan in the U.S., U.K, Canada and Australia, the service is getting a few more digs in. In a press release tied to today’s announcement, Sinemia called the $30 a month plan “a sustainable, reasonable model for seeing movies on an unlimited basis.”

“While most of our plans are focused on the modern moviegoer who sees one, two, or three movies each month, we want to serve every type of movie lover and that includes frequent moviegoers looking for an unlimited tickets option,” CEO and founder Rifat Oguz notes in the release. “We’ve spent four years testing and fine-tuning our unlimited tickets model and are confident this is the right price to sustainably offer such a plan.”

The references to sustainability and the like are clearly digs at the fact that MoviePass has burned through cash and repeatedly tweaked its own offerings in an attempt achieve profitability. Last month, the service announced that, among other limitations, it’s going to limit selection to up to six films a day.

Along with the all-in unlimited model, Sinemia offers up a number of other plans for…less enthusiastic moviegoers.