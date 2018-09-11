Walmart is now selling bitcoins for $1

Walmart is now selling bitcoin for $1. But in a new spin on the volatile and ever-changing world of cryptocurrency, this digital currency is made of chocolate.

Frankford bitcoins, are 1.42 ounces of milk chocolate wrapped in gold-colored foil made by Frankford Candy. They’re reminiscent of the regular old foil-wrapped milk chocolate coins of yesteryear. But of course, entirely different because they’re called bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a digital decentralized currency that’s created and then held electronically. Frankford just added the milk chocolate.

Lots of Milk Chocolate + Bitcoins = Pure happiness. pic.twitter.com/4Tos2JqCHf — Frankford Candy (@frankfordcandy) September 6, 2018

Frankford Candy, which has been in business since 1947, is hardly the first company to see opportunity in the rise of cryptocurrencies. Who can forget Long Island Iced Tea Corp, the non-alcoholic beverage company, that saw its shares rise six-fold after rebranding itself Long Blockchain Corp? (Nasdaq delisted the stock earlier this year because the company’s market capitalization was too low.) Or adult entertainment platform CamSoda that unveiled BitCast, a product that let users pair their vibrator or other sex toy to align with their investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

In this case, Frankford’s bitcoin is more affordable. The price of bitcoin, which surpassed $20,000 in December before plummeting, now trades at about $6,240.