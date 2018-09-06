YouTube TV now lets you pause your subscription for up to 6 months

YouTube TV introduced a new feature to its service Thursday that allows users to pause their service between four-week and six-month periods at any time, as reported by Android Police. Unlike canceling and reopening your YouTube TV account, which users can also do at any time, the new pause option allows YouTubers to return to their saved content after a break.

While not standard across all streaming services, YouTube TV is joining Hulu in allowing users to take this further action in controlling how and when they consume streaming content.

To pause their account, users can go to tv.youtube.com, navigate to the membership settings and under Deactivate Membership select Pause membership. If a user decides to reactive their account before their selected break is up, the day they resume will become their new billing date.

In addition to premium YouTube creator content, YouTube TV also offers streaming from channels like ABC, CW, ESPN, AMC, Syfy, MSNBC, Telemundo, Sprout, Freeform and NatGeo, among others. After adding more networks in March, the price of the service has risen to $40/month — on par with some other streaming service prices.