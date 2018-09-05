Toyota to recall 1 million Prius hybrid models over fire risk

Automobile giant Toyota said it is recalling over a million Prius hybrid vehicles globally, including 192,000 cars in the US.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that the recall is due to a fire risk caused by a wiring issue that can “generate heat.”

Certain Prius vehicles manufactured between mid-2015 and May 2018 can be checked by Toyota dealers, where any affected vehicles will be fixed at no cost to customers.

The company will begin notifying customers by mail later this month. Customers can in the meantime check their vehicle identification numbers against the company’s recall site.

It’s not the first time the Japanese carmaker faced recalls. In 2016, the company recalled over 1.7 million vehicles over faulty airbags.