Myki raises $4M Series A to decentralize identity management for enterprises

Myki, a startup based between Beirut and New York which offers both a consumer and enterprise identity management solution to store sensitive information offline, today announced at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco that it’s raised a $4 million Series A to scale its operations.

The round was led by Dubai-based VC BECO Capital with participation from Beirut-based LEAP Ventures and B&Y Venture Partners, all of which are returning investors. Myki plans to expand its U.S. operations with its “decentralised Identity Management” solution for enterprise.

Priscilla Elora Sharuk, who co-founded the startup with Antoine Vincent Jabberer in 2015, said: “Online security and data privacy is not a privilege, it is a right, and that is why at Myki we empower our users with the tools to securely manage their digital identity.”

Myki actually launched on the TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield stage in September of 2016, and has since gone on to win several plaudits from tech industry outlets for its free and powerful password management, and amassing more than 250,000 users worldwide.

Back in May, on the TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin stage, Myki announced a partnership with self-sovereign identity application Blockpass to combine self-sovereign identity and offline password security.

Myki is going after the consumer password space, with biometric authentication such as touch ID and Face ID; the enterprise with “Myki for Teams”; and a solution for Managed Service Providers.