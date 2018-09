Heart rate during a Senate and House hearing pic.twitter.com/LipSHa3xIi — jack (@jack) September 5, 2018

Most of us won’t ever have to present to the U.S. Congress, and that’s probably for the best. It might be more advisable to hit the gym if you want to give your heart a good work out, as opposed to having to answer politicians who ask why your company is enabling foreign entities to influence domestic elections.