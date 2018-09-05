Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop to pay for making unsubstantiated claims about vaginal Jade eggs

Goop, the lifestyle and e-commerce site startup up by Hollywood darling Gwyneth Paltrow, has settled a $125,000 lawsuit connected to false advertisements of a $66 vaginal Jade egg, which the company said balanced hormones, prevented uterine prolapse and more.

Scientists begged to differ. According to the lawsuit, filed with the Santa Clara County District Attorney, the “wellness empire sold a series of women’s health products whose advertised medical claims were not supported by competent and reliable science.”

“The health and money of Santa Clara County residents should never be put at risk by misleading advertising,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “We will vigilantly protect consumers against companies that promise health benefits without the support of good science…or any science.”

We’ve reached out to Goop for comment.

Among the false claims made by Goop were that the Jade and Rose Quartz egg-shaped stones were capable of balancing hormones, regulating menstrual cycles and increasing bladder control. None of those claims were substantiated.

The company is known for selling bizarre products with hefty products, including a $2,400 spirit-animal ring and 18k gold dumbells priced at $125,000.

The good news is, if you were among the buyers of the falsely advertised Jade Egg, Goop is now willing to refund the full purchase.

Actress-turned-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has raised $82 million in venture capital funding for Goop to date from NEA, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Felix Capital and others.