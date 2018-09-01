This is the GoPro Hero 7

GoPro’s latest action camera isn’t expected to be revealed until later this month, but we just caught a pretty good glimpse of the thing. The Hero 7 made an early appearance as part of an in-store display posted by an Imgur user (though the link appears to no longer be active) and spotted by The Verge.

There’s not a lot to go on, save for a few display images on top of a display of older Hero models. The shots feature three different colors — black, white and silver — and note that the devices are waterproof up to 10 meters. That’s the same as the Hero 6.

There also appear to be two distinct SKUs — one with a simple front-facing screen (the black model) and the other without. Likely there will be a price gulf between the two, as well. That’s something the company has done in the past with the line. Really, there’s not much in the way of revelations here.

Introduced roughly this time last year, the Hero 6 was capable of shooting 4K video at 60 FPS and boasted a custom built GP1 processor. The action camera has long been GoPro’s bread and butter and has, in fact, become synonymous with the brand. Of course, plenty of other companies have tried their hands at competing (and often cheaper) devices, causing the company to diversify its offerings.

In the case of the Karma drone, however, that didn’t go according to plan, causing the company to reduce its headcount and redouble its efforts on its core business.