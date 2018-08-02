Last day for Disrupt SF Virtual Hackathon submissions

If you’re still working on your submission to the first Virtual Hackathon at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2018 on September 5-7, then you’d best start praying to the caffeine gods and chug another Red Bull. The deadline you need to hit rolls in tonight, August 2 at midnight PST — no second chances on this one, folks. Give your coded creation a final round of tweaks and tests and then submit your hack right here.

Previous TechCrunch Hackathons lasted 24 hours, took place on-site, showcased incredible talent and generated some amazing winners, including:

Quick Insurance — the easiest way to purchase an insurance product for all your valuable stuff (Disrupt Berlin 2017)

Alexa Shop Assist — lets you ask Alexa where to find products in a store (Disrupt SF 2017)

reVIVE — a VR solution that provides both a diagnostic and treatment mechanism for ADHD (Disrupt NY 2017)

In this, our first, Virtual Hackathon, literally thousands of talented developers, programmers, hackers and tech makers from around the world have been hard at work since June to show how they’d creatively produce and apply technology to solve various challenges. We cannot wait to see what comes from their efforts.

Here’s how the judging works. We’ve recruited a top-notch panel of experts to review all eligible submitted hacks and rate them on a scale of 1-5. The 100 top-scoring teams each receive up to five Innovator Passes to TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018.

Out of that group, the top 30 teams will enter the semi-finals and get to demo their hack at Disrupt SF next month. The judges then select the best 10 teams, and they will present and demo their product on The Next Stage. One team will be crowned the first TC Disrupt Virtual Hackathon champion and take home the $10,000 grand prize.

In a classic, “but wait, there’s more” moment, our sponsors have created some incredible challenge hacks, and they’ve put plenty of cash and prizes on the table. We’re talking contests sponsored by Sony Pictures, United Airlines, BYTON, TomTom, Viond, HERE Mobility and Amazon. Check out the full listing.

The first Virtual Hackathon goes down at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2018 on September 5-7. And if you want a shot at winning anything, you have only a few more hours — tonight, August 2 at midnight PST — to submit your hack. It’s time to get ‘er done!