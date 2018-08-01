Sorry guys, even Elon Musk can’t fix MoviePass…

Well, Elon Musk sure had a good run at fixing the world’s pressing problems. Stuff like climate change — with those fancy electric sports cars, built in a fancy tent. Or those fancy solar roof tiles. (Fancy rockets aren’t really a ‘fix’ at this point but he’s thinking about the extraterrestrial future of humanity, okay.)

There was also that kid-sized sub he hastily put together this summer to try and save boys trapped in a cave in Thailand (that endeavor didn’t end so great for Musk though).

He’s even offered to fix Flint’s polluted water.

But it appears that even a (very) well-greased God Complex knows its limits. Because the problem that Musk himself has said is too big for Musk himself to fix is, well, cash-strapped MoviePass.

At least that’s what Musk said to BuzzFeed reporter Samir Mezrahi via twitter….

So, sorry movie lovers. Musk and his billions might have been your only hope — i.e. against price rises and being forced to see shit films because there are fewer tickets on movies you actually want to see.

Turns out some things really are just too good to be saved. 😢