Disrupt SF 2018 early-bird prices extended for one more week

The tech gods and goddesses must adore procrastinators, because we were suddenly compelled to extend our early-bird pricing on passes to Disrupt San Francisco 2018. It kills us to see folks paying more than necessary, so you now have until August 1 at midnight PST — another full week — to get your tickets and experience all the tech and VC goodness that Disrupt San Francisco 2018 has to offer. Don’t put it off; go buy your tickets today.

Our most ambitious Disrupt event takes place at our new, larger venue, Moscone Center West, on September 5-7. If you haven’t heard, this will be our only Disrupt event in North America this year, and we’ve gone all-out to make these three days special and value-packed.

Startup Battlefield is always frenzied excitement, but this year, we super-sized the stakes. The grand prize? $100,000 in non-equity cash. The competition will be fierce, and we can’t wait to see how it all goes down.

We’ve gone global with a Virtual Hackathon, which features thousands of the world’s best tech-heads, coders, designers and programmers hacking some incredible creations and competing for a $10,000 grand prize. And thanks to our generous sponsors, we have a bunch of amazing hack contests that offer thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

Every Disrupt offers an incredible list of speakers, and this year may stand out from the rest. We’re particularly excited to have some of the top women in the VC world grace our stage. We’re talking Megan Quinn, a general partner at Spark Capital; Sarah Tavel, Benchmark’s first — and so far, only — female general partner; and Aileen Lee, who coined the term Unicorn and has formed her own company, Cowboy Ventures.

Whether you’re a founder, an investor, a marketer or a job-seeker, you won’t find any better place to network than Startup Alley. Our exhibition floor features more than 1,200 early-stage startups showcasing a range of technological goodness with a particular emphasis on these 12 categories: AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Biotech/Healthtech, Fintech, Gaming, Privacy/Security, Space, Mobility, Retail or Robotics/IoT.

Founders and investors can make their networking a whole lot easier by using CrunchMatch. That’s our free business match-making service that connects early-stage startup founders and investors who share similar business interests and profiles.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place on September 5-7. So many great reasons to go, and now you have one extra week to buy your pass. Early-bird pricing ends on August 1 at midnight PST. Depending on which type of pass you choose, you can save up to $1,200. Don’t pay more than necessary. Buy your tickets today.