Uber hits 10 billion trips

Last month, Uber hit 10 billion completed trips across rides and deliveries, the company announced today. This comes about one year after Uber hit five billion trips. Lyft, Uber’s main competitor in the U.S., hit half a billion rides last October.

Uber officially hit the milestone on June 10, 2018 when 173 trips and deliveries simultaneously started at 10:12pm GMT. The trips were in 21 countries across five continents.

This milestone is despite Uber’s many struggles since it first launched in 2010. As many of you are probably aware, Uber has faced a bevy of criticism in recent history pertaining to its workplace culture, the behavior of its former CEO Travis Kalanick and more.

