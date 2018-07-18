Blue Origin successfully lands both booster and crew capsule after test launch

Today, at its Texas launch facility, Blue Origin preformed its most critical test to date. It preformed a live separation test of its crew capsule from the rocket booster and everything preformed as expected. The crew capsule fired its escape motor at the right time, sending the capsule higher than it ever has gone before. This successful test is a huge milestone for Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, which previously stated, if the test went well could put the rocket company in position to become operation by the end of the year.

Touchdown of the crew capsule! — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 18, 2018

Today’s test was the ninth launch for Blue Origin and the third for the New Shepard rocket used in this test — over 20,000 people tuned into Blue Origin’s YouTube live stream to watch the test. Both the capsule and booster are designed to be reused.

The duration of the launch lasts around two and half minutes, at which point the engine cuts off. The capsule is designed to coast into space, while the booster drops back down, kicking in the landing gear and rocket-powered breaking system to land on the ground, unscathed. The capsule, meanwhile, using a pair of parachutes to coast back to Earth. From the looks of this morning’s video, things went precisely according to plan, with an ideal landing on both counts.