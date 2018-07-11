Catch the next wave of tickets to the TechCrunch Summer Party at August Capital

Our 13th annual TechCrunch Summer Party at August Capital takes place on July 27, and we’re happy to announce we’ve just released a fourth batch of tickets to this fun Silicon Valley tradition. These tickets have been moving at a brisk pace, so if you’d like to join us in Menlo Park, be sure to buy your ticket today.

Come and spend a relaxing evening of cocktails and conversation with your peers. Celebrate your shared entrepreneurial spirit in a beautiful setting (gotta love that deck) at August Capital. Meet and greet new, interesting and influential people — who might one day make your dreams come true.

We love to tell the story of when Box founders Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith met one of their first investors, DFJ, back when our founder, Michael Arrington held these TechCrunch parties in his Atherton backyard. You just never know who you’ll meet at the TechCrunch Summer Party at August Capital.

Check out the party particulars:

July 27, 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August Capital in Menlo Park

Ticket price: $95

If you’re a founder of an early-stage startup, you might consider another way to network at this event. Get a Summer Party demo table and showcase your early-stage startup at this legendary soiree. In addition to the demo table, you get four attendee tickets. Learn more about demo tables here.

Food, drink, conversation, possibility — it’s all on the menu at the TechCrunch Summer Party. And it wouldn’t be a TechCrunch event without door prizes, including TechCrunch swag, Amazon Echos and tickets to Disrupt San Francisco 2018.

Tickets are available on a strictly first-come, first-served basis, so don’t put it off any longer — buy your ticket today.