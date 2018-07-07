MoviePass offers ticket refund after Friday Night outage

After a rapid ascent, it’s been a rough couple of months for MoviePass. And while last night’s outage isn’t exactly the end of the world for the theater subscription service, Friday night is the least the opportune moment for your service to crap the proverbial bed. That goes double now that competitors like AMC and Sinemia is pushing back hard.

The company says it had the situation fully taken care of as of 9:30 ET last night. It also took to social media to let customers know that it would be issuing a refund for those paid out of pocket. Because watching Ant-Man and the Wasp on the second day just won’t cut it. Subscribers will need to send in their ticket stubs in order to get the refund.

We have full resolution of the outage and are confident users can check in again for this evening. Thank you for bearing with us. We ask those who paid out of pocket wait until tomorrow to send us their stubs so we can help those that need check-in assistance this evening. Thanks — MoviePass (@MoviePass) July 7, 2018

Earlier today, the company asked users to “update your app before you leave for the theater today.” The latest version of the app brings stability updates, along with those dreaded peak pricing surcharges that rolled out this week. The update is required before users can view their next movie.

Last month, the service hit three million paying subscribers, after switching to its current model in August of last year. The plan was regarded as too good to be true by many users — and it has seemingly amounted to just that. The company has struggled to expand, while managing a negative cash flow that has left some wondering how long it has left.

MoviePass’s CEO recently highlighted the company’s strategy for “owning and developing our own studio content and using the power of our several million subscribers to bolster the success of the box office for our films.” Hopefully future ventures will turn out better than Gotti.