Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson to speak at Disrupt SF

Marillyn Hewson, the head of Lockheed Martin, is joining us at Disrupt SF. This is fantastic. The giant American technology and defense company has long been at the forefront of security, aerospace and defense technology, and Hewson has led the company since 2013.

There’s plenty to talk about. Lockheed Martin has proven itself by turning wild ideas into sellable products through various means. The company is increasingly building out its space flight and artificial intelligence divisions, and we want to hear how Hewson is pushing Lockheed Martin forward as competition increases from Silicon Valley.

Hewson joined Lockheed Martin more than 35 years ago as an industrial engineer, rising through the ranks and serving in numerous leadership positions until reaching the top floor in 2013. She’s a leader in the aerospace field, a former chairman and a current member of the executive committee of the Aerospace Industries Association. She also serves on the National Space Council’s Users Advisory Group and on the board of trustees of both the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Khalifa University for Science and Technology in the United Arab Emirates.

Hewson comes from Junction City, Kansas, and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and her Master of Arts degree in economics from the University of Alabama. Later, she attended the Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School executive development programs.

Needless to say, she's a big deal and we're excited to have her.

Fireside chats and panels on space travel and artificial intelligence will be featured on both.

