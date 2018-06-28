Cyber startup Baffin Bay Networks takes in $6.4M funding led by EQT Ventures

For a long time, it has been hard to buy a cloud-first security platform that delivers full-stack security in a single data path. Current market solutions offer a “one trick pony”, leaving companies with overly complex routing setups or abnormal latency of traffic to get a solution that fulfills their needs.

Swedish cybersecurity startup Baffin Bay Networks thinks it has the answer, with distributed “threat protection centers” which interfere with the traffic before it reaches its customers’ services and removes any potential threats.

It has today announced the closing of a $6.4 million Series A round. The investment was led by European VC EQT Ventures and the capital will be used for further international expansion.

“We’re passionate about building a world-class threat protection platform – one that is easy to use for any company or service provider to protect their key assets and services,” said Joakim Sundberg, CEO at Baffin Bay Networks.

Competitors include Incapsula, Cloudflare, Akamai, Arbor and the like.

Via the customer portal Riverview, users can configure their own security settings and level of protection. The user interface allows for real-time tracking of traffic and delivers real-time results from threat analysis, providing current and complete information on the activity in their online environment.

Should users wish not to configure settings on their own, they can rely on preset, sensible defaults which are calculated using sophisticated algorithms.