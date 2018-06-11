Ubisoft partners with HitRECord to crowdsource ideas for Beyond Good and Evil 2

Ubisoft is working with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s HitRECord crowdsourced content network to come up with ideas for the sequel to its popular Beyond Good and Evil game.

The game itself isn’t shipping for a while (probably a long while since it’s in “pre-alpha”), but as part of the rollout anyone can create art and music and submit them to the HitRECord website. The site’s own community of creative talent will then take a whack at polishing things up.

Afterwards, HitRECord will make a demo to send to Ubisoft, which can then incorporate the ideas into the game. If Ubisoft uses the HitRECord content, all of the collaborators involved in its creation get paid.

Content can be anything from songs, to frescoes, to street art that’s depicted in the game.

“We want our community to participate in a way that’s never been done before through the Space Monkey program,” Guillaume Brunier, a senior producer at Ubisoft.

More details about how to submit art or music to HitRECord below.