Microsoft announces ‘Halo Infinite’

There were some rumblings that Microsoft might announce a new Halo title at this year’s E3 — and really, what would an Xbox event be without some nod to the perennial favorite sci-fi first-person shooter series?

The company didn’t mess around this time. Before Xbox head Phil Schiller even took the stage, the company offered up a brief teaser for the upcoming title. The trailer offered very little in the way of actual information about the game, showcasing a band of soldiers wandering through a field, followed by a quick reveal of Master Chief’s helmet.

The Master Chief returns in #HaloInfinite. Get your first look at the legendary hero in a thrilling new Slipspace Engine demo that provides a glimpse into the future of the franchise. #XboxE3 https://t.co/vJNXPgAJZb pic.twitter.com/G76rTX7kAY — Halo (@Halo) June 10, 2018

Schiller took to the stage to confirm that the iconic character will return for the title, for his “greatest adventure to save humanity.” Halo Infinite is built on top of the Slipspace Engine and is being positioned as “the next chapter in the legendary franchise,” which could imply that it’s a direct sequel to 2015’s lukewarmly received Halo 5: Guardians.

We’ll update as we get more information.