Keegan-Michael Key plays Skyrim on an Echo, pager and fridge

For the first few moments of the Skyrim: Very Special Edition trailer, you kind of want it to be real. Hell, the game’s been ported to every of platform, and Alexa games are kind of thing now — or at least Amazon is trying to convince us of as much.

Of course, the longer Keegan-Michael Key destroys his home in the process of playing the game, it’s clear that maybe voice-based gaming isn’t the right fit for Skyrim. Ditto for pagers, Etch-a-Sketches and smart fridges. It’s clear the whole thing is just a bit of fun from Bethesda during a week in which the gaming industry take itself entirely too seriously.

For now, we’ll just have to behold the glory of one half of Key and Peele enjoying the game in ways we’ll likely never be able to. Clearly Skyrim: Very Special Edition is far, far too beautiful for this ugly world of ours.