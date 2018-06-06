CTRL+T podcast: That time we talked about Apple, Kanye West and slavery

Welcome back to CTRL+T, the TechCrunch podcast where Megan Rose Dickey and I talk about the stories we want to talk about and figure out what they mean in relation to life.

This week is Apple’s big developer conference, creatively called Worldwide Developers Conference (or WWDC), and TechCrunch was there. Each year the company showcases the things developers will be able to do in upcoming versions of Apple’s various operating systems (iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS). While there were a bunch of features that didn’t really elicit much excitement from either of us, there was one in particular that we are quite looking forward to: Memoji. We talk about it all and what messaging in general means out there in that big bad world of ours.

Also this week, Kanye West made his latest album, ye, available on platforms other than Tidal, which is a departure from what he did for the release of his 2016 release, Pablo. We talked about that for a second. Because these days you can’t have a conversation about the rapper without getting into his recent comments about American slavery having been a choice. So we did that.

