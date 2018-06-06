Hackers, sign up for Disrupt SF Virtual Hackathon today

Calling all creative hackers, coders and programmers around the world. We’ve cooked up a special Virtual Hackathon to celebrate TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — our biggest Disrupt event ever. Think of it as a Hackathon without borders. Teams from across the globe can submit their most impressive hacks. Sign up for the Hackathon right now, and start creating today.

In previous Disrupt Hackathons, teams had only 24 hours to work their magic. But when you call for thousands of worldwide competitors to join the fun, well, you gotta give them a bit more time. That’s why we’re launching today — plenty of time to form your team, come up with an idea and get your hack on in the run-up to Disrupt SF 2018, which takes place on September 5-7.

Here’s how the virtual Disrupt SF Hackathon works. Our expert judges will review, evaluate and score every eligible submitted hack. The 70 highest-scoring teams will receive 5 Innovator passes to TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018.

From that group, the top 30 teams will exhibit their hacks in our Hackathon Demo area at Disrupt SF to over 10,000 attendees and a separate panel of judges who will determine the 10 teams that get to demo their creation on The Next Stage. Out of those 10, the judges will choose one winner to be our very first Virtual Hackathon Champion. Oh, yeah — the winner gets the $10,000 cash prize.

Now a Disrupt Hackathon, virtual or otherwise, wouldn’t be a Hackathon without lots of very real sponsored prizes, cash and swag. You won’t be disappointed on that front, trust us. We have some great prizes from TomTom, BYTON and Viond on tap so far, and many more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Need more inspiration? Disrupt Hackathons have resulted in some pretty sweet hacks. Just take a look at the range of products the grand-prize winners of Hackathons-past created:

Disrupt London 2016: The Emotion Journal — a voice journaling app that performs real-time analysis to assess and track the user’s emotional state over time

Disrupt NY 2017: reVIVE — a VR product that provides diagnostic and treatment mechanisms for ADHD

reVIVE Disrupt SF 2017: Alexa Shop Assist — lets you ask Alexa to locate products in a store

Alexa Shop Assist Disrupt Berlin 2017: Quick Insurance — a simple way to purchase insurance for all your valuable stuff

They created these awesome hacks in a mere 24 hours. Now just imagine what thousands of tech coders, creators, hackers and programmers from around the world can create between now and when Disrupt SF ’18 kicks off on September 5. The mind boggles.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place September 5-7. The Virtual Hackathon starts now. Do you have the raw tech talent and creativity to win it all? There’s only one way to find out. Sign up for the Hackathon today.