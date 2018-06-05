Packhelp raises a seed round to spread the love of beautiful boxes

When we last left Packhelp they had raised €350,000 to build a business out of custom packaging. Their original hunch – that companies wanted cool, custom packaging for their products – was correct and now they’ve gone back to the VC trough for €2 million.

The round, raised from Speedinvest x, PROFounders, and Market One Capital, will go to growing the Polish business internationally. It is run by Wojciech Sadowski, Konrad Kwiatkowski, Maciek Woźniczko, and Maciej Zając.

“Before Packhelp, four of us were running a digital agency,” said Sadowski. “One of our clients asked us to order custom boxes for his product. We did some research and it turned out that it is almost impossible to place an order for small quantity of boxes. Why? Because normal printing houses require high minimum orders (>500 pieces) and a lot of technical knowledge, they offer very long turn around (30-45 days) and very high personalization cost with poor quality and even worse customer service. We’ve decided to change that.”

The company has 5,000 customers from 29 countries and sees about 600 orders a day.