Facebook allows videos with copyrighted music, tests Lip Sync Live

Facebook users will no longer have their uploaded videos with copyrighted background music taken down thanks to a slew of deals with all the major record labels plus many indies.

Facebook is also starting to test a feature designed to steal users from teen sensation app Musically. Facebook’s new Lip Sync Live lets users pick a popular song to pretend to sing on a Facebook Live broadcast.

When users upload videos with music with the new rules in effect, they’ll be quickly notified if that song is allowed via the deals and fine to share, or if their video will be muted unless they submit a dispute to the copyright holder who then okays it through Facebook’s Rights Manager tool. Facebook will compensate artists and labels whose music is used, but it wouldn’t disclose the rates or whether they’re calculated by upload or video view.

Facebook won’t be offering a tool, at least not yet, that lets users select music to add to their video — a feature TechCrunch has been calling for and that was recently prototyped for Instagram. That’s unfortunate, as most users don’t have the editing tools to add music before uploading a video, especially not from their phone. But at least if there’s a song playing on a stereo in the background, users won’t get their videos blocked like before.