Announcing space speakers and startups featured at Disrupt SF

We have enlisted great speakers to talk space, and we’re especially excited to announce Alan Stern, co-author of of the recently released “Chasing New Horizons, Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto,” and also an engineer and planetary scientist, who has held executive roles at NASA and now leads New Horizons, NASA’s mission to the Pluto system and the Kuiper Belt. He has served as a consultant to private space exploration projects, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, and he is a co-founder of Worldview Enterprises, which has raised $42 million to provide an accessible, affordable way to access nearspace with high-altitude balloons.

In addition to a fireside chat on stage, Stern will also participate in a separate Q&A session and sign copies of his new book.

We’re also very pleased to announce three speakers who are building the ecosystem of companies and technologies to reach and exploit the earth’s orbit and beyond, a play investors are betting will become a big business in the years ahead.

Natalya Bailey is co-founder and CEO of Accion Systems, a startup spun out of MIT’s Space Propulsion Laboratory has developed an ion propulsion system that is size of a postage stamp and is designed to power small satellites. The company has raised a total of $12.5M in 2016 in an A-round led by Shasta Ventures. Bailey earned her PhD in AeroAstro at MIT.

Peter Beck is CEO and founder of Rocket Lab, which is a New Zealand-based startup that delivers “complete rocket systems and technologies for fast and low-cost payload deployment.” Beck’s passion for rockets goes back to his youth, when he built a rocket to power his bicycle, a feat he somehow survived. In 2009, Beck lead the development and launch of Atea 1, the first rocket to reach space from the Southern Hemisphere. Rocket Lab has raised $75 million in rounds led by Data Collective and Bessemer Venture Partners, and its first commercial satellite launch is slated for this summer.

Will Marshall is co-founder and CEO of Planet, a company that “builds small satellites and delivers information about the changing planet.” Marshall was a Scientist at NASA/USRA where he was Deputy Systems Engineer on lunar orbiter mission “LADEE”, and received his Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Oxford. ZPlanet has raised over $183 million in rounds led by DFJ, International Finance Corporation, and Data Collective.

You'll also be able to continue the conversation with these panelists as they will be taking attendee questions on our intimate Q&A Stage after their Main Stage panel discussion.

