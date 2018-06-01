Fortnite is headed to the Nintendo Switch, according to new leaks

The question at this point, really, is which platforms Fortnite isn’t being planned for. The Amazon Echo, maybe? Fitbit? Honestly, those are probably just a matter of time, too, as Epic’s massively popular sandbox survival title steamrolls its way across the industry.

The latest rumor finds Fortnite headed for the Nintendo Switch, just in time for E3, later this month. The rumor arrives through what appears to be a one-two punch of leaks spotted by Eurogamer. First, an image said to be of Nintendo’s E3 booth layout and, more convincingly, the Korean ratings board, which has been something of a game rumor sieve in recent months.

After posting ratings for upcoming versions of Sunset Overdrive and Borderlands, the board has just gifted the gaming world one for Fortnite on Nintendo’s convertible console. The listing puts the title at “12 years old,” courtesy of a “comic expression of a slight level of attack.”

If true, the Switch version would join an iOS port, which arrived in March and one for Android arriving this summer. We’ve reached out to Epic for comment, but I wouldn’t expect to hear much on that front until around, say, the second week of June. Until then, there are no shortage of ways to get your hands on the title.

And Epic, it seems, won’t be hurting for cash. For now, at least.