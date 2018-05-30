Amazon begins nationwide expansion of Whole Foods discounts for Prime members

Amazon introduced 10 percent savings at Whole Foods for Prime members earlier this month, and today it kicked off a nationwide expansion of the initiative.

The Prime Whole Foods discount — one of a number of measures following Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods — has expanded to 12 more states, including northern California, Colorado and Texas, with more set to follow soon.

The collaboration is yet another reason to subscribe to Amazon Prime, and the compelling package for consumers gives retailers — both online and offline — further reason to fear Amazon.

The offer was launched in Florida first but this expansion is the first of a wave that are designed to allow Prime customers across the entire U.S. to get discounts at Whole Foods and Whole Foods Market 365 stores by the end of this summer. Whole Foods currently has over 470 stores in the U.S., Canada and U.K. combined, but the majority — 463 to be precise — are in the U.S so there’s plenty of work to do. That said, Amazon said all Whole Foods Market 365 in the U.S. are now covered.

The discount is also possible for customers who use the Whole Foods delivery service, which is also part of the Amazon app. Prime members get free delivery if their order is $35 or more, and there’s a two-hour delivery window.

“From delicious dinner options like shrimp or rotisserie chicken to fresh organic raspberries, we’re offering savings on products customers love and can enjoy with their families. Exclusive deals like the sustainably-caught halibut were a huge hit in Florida, and we’re excited to partner with our suppliers to bring Prime members even more discounts on seasonal favorites and everyday staples,” A.C. Gallo, Whole Foods Market president and COO, said in a statement.