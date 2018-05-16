One week left to get a free ticket for TC Hackathon at VivaTech

One final shout-out across Europe to all the creative coders, hackers, programmers and tech makers who suffer from severe procrastination. This is your last chance to register for a spot in the next TechCrunch Hackathon, which takes place at VivaTech on May 25-26 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. You have one week left to get your free ticket.

The TC Hackathon — open to residents from one of these European countries — represents an amazing opportunity for you to show off your creative coding skills to the movers and shakers in the European tech scene. Whether you come to build something fun, innovative or life-changing, you’ll be surrounded — and pushed toward greatness — by the best and brightest coders on the continent.

Here’s how the Hackathon works. Competitors form ad hoc teams, and they have just 24 hours to create, code and hack their way to a working product using BeMyApp, the official Hackathon platform. You’ll have to rely on your legal stimulant of choice — coffee, energy drinks or sugar — because once the 24-hour clock stops, each tired team gets just 60 seconds to pitch their creation to a panel of judges. And they’re wide awake.

The judges will award each team a score between 1-5. The top-scoring team wins the €5,000 grand-prize, and each team that averages a three or better wins five tickets to VivaTech 2019 plus two Innovator tickets to TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin in November.

But we’re not quite finished in the cash-and-prizes department. Thanks to our generous sponsors, you can hack away at any of these contest challenges from leboncoin, Renault, GEFCO & Talan, Microsoft and also our final sponsor IBM:

IBM Challenge: Think you can build an awesome AI-powered app for iOS in a few hours? You can with IBM’s Watson and Apple’s Core ML. You’ll train your own machine learning models and use them in your apps quickly. Your challenge? Let your imagination run wild as you build an app that couples AI with videos and photos to face down real problems; perhaps monitor a baby’s sleep for harmful situations. The prize is €5,000, but beyond that, this hackathon will let you deliver a lasting and significant impact.

Hackathon tickets won’t cost you a thing, but once they’re gone, that’s it — no second chances.

The TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech takes place at the Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris on May 25-26. We can’t wait to see what you create, but you have only one week left to secure your spot. Register for the Hackathon right now!