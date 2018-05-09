Time is running out to get your ticket to the TC Hackathon at VivaTech in Paris

Do you love coding, hacking and building cool — possibly even life-changing — tech products? Do you love using your mad hacking skills to win super sweet cash and prizes? Do you have citizenship in one of these European countries? Mon Dieu, mes amies, then what are you waiting for? Get your ticket and come strut your stuff at the TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech in Paris on May 25-26.

Here’s how the Hackathon works, and we’ll say this right up front: it will be crazy, exhausting fun, but it won’t be a walk in the park. Hundreds of highly skilled techies will form ad hoc teams and work together using BeMyApp, the official Hackathon platform. They have just 24 hours to create their special brand of tech magic and build a product that solves real-world problems. Or maybe just something cool and fun — they get to decide.

Teams better hope their caffeine, power drink and sugar supplies go the distance, because once the 24-hour clock winds down, they’ll have just 60 seconds to pitch their product to a panel of well-rested Hackathon judges. Judges score each team on a scale of 1-5.

The top-scoring team takes home the €5,000 grand-prize and all teams that score an average of three or better receive five tickets to VivaTech 2019, plus two Innovator tickets to TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin in November.

But hang on hack fans. Thanks to our sponsors, those aren’t the only cash, prizes and swag up for grabs. You can choose to hack any one of these awesome contest challenges from leboncoin, Renault, GEFCO+Talan and Microsoft.

Here’s more great news — you can hack in Paris for free, but you need to register. Plus, we have a limited number of tickets, and they’re available on a strictly first-come-first-served basis. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech takes place at the Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris on May 25-26. Get your tickets today before they disappear.