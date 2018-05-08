This is the first look at Uber’s air taxi concept

Uber sees a future where users can request a flying uber. And it’s what, as CEO Dara Khosrowshahi calls it, a big, bold bet. He says in an interview with CBS This Morning that big bold bets are what built Uber.

“We want to create the network around those vehicles so regular people can take these taxis in the air for longer distances when they want to avoid traffic at affordable prices,” said Khosrowshahi.

The goal is for the flying taxis to be driverless and hold four riders per vehicle to keep the cost lower for the passengers. Users would haul the air taxi from an app and then meet it at an uber rooftop facility. According to the CBS interview, Uber says the taxis will be relatively quiet thanks to multiple props and electric motors.

The company plans to launch trials as early as 2020.

Uber is set to unveil more details about its air taxi today and tomorrow at its Uber Elevate conference.