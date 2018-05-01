It’s time to enter, pitch, party and network @TheEuropas, July 3rd

Yes, it’s that time of year again! It’s time to grab tickets for The Europas, the annual gathering of Europe’s hottest startups in London, in partnership with TechCrunch. On 3rd July, The Europas will feature an afternoon of awesome networking with its famous Unconference, a series of great speakers leading deep-dive discussion, a fantastic opportunity to pitch your startup and a new “Crypto Zone” featuring Europe’s hottest Blockchain and Crypto projects. Combine that with a fantastic awards ceremony and afterparty, and a heady mix of founders, investors and the media, and you have an incredible event. So grab your tickets.

TechCrunch is once again the main media partner for the event, and will be joined by The Pathfounder.

The ‘special sauce’ of The Europas is the small, intimate breakout sessions where delegates can deep-dive into vertical topics with expert speakers. Plus the more fun stuff in the programme, like the music and cultural side events. Too early to remember? Remind yourself with the Facebook event, the newsletter or follow on Twitter.

Speakers will be announced soon, but to give you a flavour, previous year’s speakers have included:

Instead of thousands of people, think of a great summer event with just over 1,000 of the most interesting and useful people you could hope to meet.

• No secret VIP rooms, which means you get to interact with the Speakers

• Key founders and investors speaking; featured attendees invited to just network

• Expert discussions, and Q&A

• Intimate “breakout” sessions with key players on vertical topics

• The opportunity to meet almost everyone in those small groups, super-charging your networking

• Journalists from major tech titles, newspapers and business broadcasters

• A parallel and exclusive “Pathfounder” track geared towards fund-raising and hyper-networking

• A stunning awards dinner and party which honors both the hottest startups and the leading lights in the European startup scene

• All on one day to maximise your time in London

That’s what The Europas aims to achieve. A great group of people from all over Europe, with key investors, founders and ecosystem-players.

Plenty of pitching, but more fun interactions as well!

And what better way to do that in the summer sun, in London’s coolest part of town, with a drink in your hand, the prospect of some great conversations, and a fantastic party and celebration of the European startup scene in the evening.

This year the event is also moving to Shoreditch, the heart of London’s tech scene.

That’s just the beginning. There’s more to come…

