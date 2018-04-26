Sign up today: 2 for 1 Innovator Passes to Disrupt Berlin 2018

You can’t think of the European startup scene without Berlin coming top-of-mind. It’s the urban center for all that’s tech in Europe and it’s why, like swallows to Capistrano, we’re returning to host Disrupt Berlin 2018 on November 29-30. It’s our sixth time in this vibrant, international hub, and we want you to join us at the best possible price.

We’re releasing a limited number of Innovator Passes at a special price: two for €695. If you want to take advantage of this great deal — because what budget-minded startup fan wouldn’t want to save money — sign up for our newsletter, and we’ll notify you when they’re available.

If you want to get your company, products and ideas in front of the European and international startup scene, Disrupt Berlin is the place to be. At last year’s event, we hosted 2,600 attendees and 416 Startup Alley exhibitors. Our CrunchMatch service — a platform that makes it simple for founders and investors to meet, greet and get down to business — generated 888 meetings. And 97 percent of participants said they’d use the CrunchMatch service again. Without a doubt, Disrupt Berlin is an event that drives opportunities.

You’ll experience two program-packed days that include Startup Battlefield, the renown startup pitch competition where the best pre-Series A startups compete for $50,000, bragging rights and a shocking amount of media coverage.

Don’t forget about Startup Alley located at the heart of the Alley Expo floor. That’s where you’ll find hundreds of early-stage startups showcasing their best tech and talent. If you’re looking for funding, connections, collaborators, inspiration or your next big investment, you’ll probably find more than you imagined in Startup Alley.

We’ve just barely scratched the surface on what you can expect at Disrupt Berlin. The conference takes place on November 29-30, 2018 at the Arena Berlin. Don’t procrastinate — take advantage of this limited-time offer: two Innovator Passes for €695. Sign up here, and we’ll let you know when they’re available. We can’t wait to see you there!

Our sponsors help make Disrupt happen. If you are interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team here.