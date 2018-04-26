By keeping its head in the cloud, Microsoft makes it rain on shareholders

Thanks in part to its colossal cloud business, Microsoft earnings are drenching shareholders in dollars.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2018 the tech ringer from Redmond saw its revenue increase to $26.8 billion (up 16%) from $23.2 billion, with operating income up 23% to $8.3 billion, up from $6.7 billion.

Income was a whopping $7.4 billion (up from $5.5 billion) and diluted earnings per share were 95 cents versus analyst expectations of 85 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Despite the earnings beat, shares of the company stock fell as much as 1% in after hours trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange.