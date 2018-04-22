Join Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin at our blockchain event on July 6

We’re delighted to announce that Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum and a true blockchain visionary, is confirmed to speak at our upcoming TC Sessions: Blockchain event.

Blockchain is the most disruptive new technology in technology today, and we’re excited to bring one of its most influential voices to our first show dedicated entirely to the technology and its future. The event takes place in the Swiss city of Zug — which is widely known as “Crypto Valley” — on July 6 and it will bring together top figures from the blockchain space, developer community and business and startup worlds.

Vitalik Buterin needs little introduction.

The 24-year-old whizzkid created Ethereum, which has taken the tech world by storm to become the second most valuable cryptocurrency (behind Bitcoin). More than a maker of crypto wealth, Buterin envisaged his creation as a platform that developers and companies use to develop decentralized systems and applications that take us into a new era of the internet. Proposed benefits include resistance to censorship, new types of monetization/sustainability, more secure management of data and more.

Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco last September, Buterin explained how he sees Ethereum’s future with a prediction that it could reach the kind of scale that Visa enjoys today in “a couple of years.”

Topics up for discussion with Buterin at TC Sessions: Blockchain include how he and others are working to scale Ethereum, the growth of the Ethereum community, its potential for the wider business world and much, much more.

Other prominent speakers already confirmed for the event include:

Roham Gharegozlou, the founder of smash-hit blockchain game CryptoKitties

Brian Behlendorf, executive director of the Hyperledger Project

Leanne Kemp, founder and CEO of Everledger

Jun Hasegawa, CEO and founder of Omise and OmiseGo

Mona El Isa, CEO and co-founder of Melonport

Colin Hanna, associate at Balderton Capital

Galia Benartzi, co-founder and head of Business Development at Bancor

Gert Sylvest, co-founder of Tradeshift and GM of Tradeshift Frontiers,

Why Zug?

The city is known as “Crypto Valley” because of the numerous blockchain companies that have moved there to capitalize on Zug’s openness to blockchain experiments and its forward-thinking approach to regulation. Put simply: There’s no better place to host TechCrunch’s first dedicated blockchain event.

We'll be announcing even more speakers soon

