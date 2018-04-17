SpaceX to build its massive BFR in Los Angeles

The mayor of Los Angeles confirmed earlier reports that SpaceX will build its largest rocket, the BFR, at the Port of Los Angeles. The company intends to build a manufacturing facility on an 18-acre site at Berth 240 and use waterways to transport the massive rocket. SpaceX says the BFR is simply too big to be transported by roads.

Announced last September SpaceX intends for the reusable BFR to eventually replace its Falcon 9 and Falcon 9 Heavy rockets. It could eventually ferry humanity to Mars or used for point-to-point transportation on Earth.

“As announced today by Mayor Garcetti, the Port will play an increasingly important role in our mission to help make humanity multi-planetary as SpaceX begins production development of BFR — our next generation rocket and spaceship system capable of carrying crew and cargo to the Moon, Mars and beyond.” Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX president and COO, said in a statement.

SpaceX has used the port for its west coast recovery operations since 2012. There were widespread reports that the company was looking to drastically expand its operations at the location. This announcement confirms those reports.

The Los Angeles Harbor Commission must now approve the facility. If given the green light, SpaceX says it has the potential of employing 700 people.