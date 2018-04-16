TaskRabbit’s app is offline while it investigates a “cybersecurity incident”

Catherine Shu

TaskRabbit, the on-demand errand service acquired by IKEA last year, announced today that has taken its website and app offline while investigating a “cybersecurity incident.” The company also said that people who use the same password on TaskRabbit as for other services should change them immediately as a precaution.

“We understand how important your personal information is and are working with an outside cybersecurity firm and law enforcement to determine the specifics,” the company said in an announcement posted to their social media profiles.

In response to questions on Twitter, TaskRabbit said tasks that can’t be completed while the app and website are down will be rescheduled.

IKEA bought TaskRabbit for an undisclosed amount last September, but the service continues to operate independently, letting people request “taskers” for help ranging from packing for a move to assembling flat-pack furniture.

TechCrunch has emailed TaskRabbit for more details about the incident.