TaskRabbit’s app is offline while it investigates a “cybersecurity incident”

TaskRabbit, the on-demand errand service acquired by IKEA last year, announced today that has taken its website and app offline while investigating a “cybersecurity incident.” The company also said that people who use the same password on TaskRabbit as for other services should change them immediately as a precaution.

“We understand how important your personal information is and are working with an outside cybersecurity firm and law enforcement to determine the specifics,” the company said in an announcement posted to their social media profiles.

We’re investigating a cybersecurity incident, and our app and site are down while the team works on this. Thank you for your patience while we look into this matter. pic.twitter.com/d61J1c3eh1 — TaskRabbit (@TaskRabbit) April 16, 2018

In response to questions on Twitter, TaskRabbit said tasks that can’t be completed while the app and website are down will be rescheduled.

Hi Sean, thank you for reaching out. Since the app and website are unavailable, your tasker might not have access to your address or contact info, and therefore may not show up. We’re working to get your tasks rescheduled ASAP. — TaskRabbit (@TaskRabbit) April 16, 2018

IKEA bought TaskRabbit for an undisclosed amount last September, but the service continues to operate independently, letting people request “taskers” for help ranging from packing for a move to assembling flat-pack furniture.

TechCrunch has emailed TaskRabbit for more details about the incident.