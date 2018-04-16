Scoop launches corporate carpooling in Portland

Carpooling app Scoop, which recently raised $10 million in funding, is expanding into its fourth market, Portland.

Scoop is a corporate carpooling service that works with companies like LinkedIn, Workday, T-Mobile and Symantec. In conjunction with its launch in Portland, Scoop is bringing on Oregon Health Science University as a customer.

“OHSU is continually striving to make getting to and from work as easy as possible for our employees,” OHSU Campus Services VP Scott Page said in a statement. “Our Transportation Demand Management team is pleased to add this service to our menu of options aimed at making the commute easier.”

With Scoop, trips are pre-scheduled, so you can select from one or more times you’d be willing to leave in the morning and afternoon, and have up until 9pm the night before for morning trips and 3:30pm the day of for afternoon trips to schedule your ride. After the deadline, Scoop’s algorithms work to automatically create the most efficient carpools based on routes, detours, company preference, favorites and more.

To date, Scoop has facilitated more than two million carpool rides. In addition to the SF Bay Area and Portland, Scoop operates in Seattle and Reno.

Scoop is not the only, nor the first company to do carpooling. Lyft, for example, began as a carpooling service called Zimride, which is now owned by Enterprise. There’s also Carma, which partners with federal and state transportation agencies.

Scoop has raised a total of $46 million in funding from investors like BMW iVentures, Signia, Index Ventures and others.