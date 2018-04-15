Meet TechCrunch in Africa Next Week

Last October, TechCrunch launched Startup Battlefield Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, where Lori Systems, SynCommerce & AgroCenta, were among the judges top picks. This week, TechCrunch is headed back to Africa to checkout the amazing startups taking root for our global Startup Battlefield competitions. Startup Battlefield at Disrupt in San Francisco September 5-7th is now open, and founders can apply here.
Startup Battlefield Director, Samantha Stein will be in Lagos, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana to meet with founders, investors, angels, and established entrepreneurs across the ecosystem. Startups and investors can learn more about TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield program at one of the upcoming meet and greets listed below.
Founders will learn how to apply for Battlefield with a solid application, and investors will learn how to refer companies in their portfolio.
Meet and greats are already filling up
Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s renowned startup launch competition. The Startup Battlefield alumni community comprises almost 750 companies that have raised over $8 billion USD, and produced over 105 successful exits and IPOs.
2018 TechCrunch Africa Meet and Greets
Lagos, Nigeria
April 17th, Tuesday
Host: CC Hub
Time: 1:30pm – 3:00pm
April 18th, Wednesday
Host: MEST
Time: 3:30pm
**This is an invite only event
Accra, Ghana
April 20th, Friday
Host: MEST
Time: 3:00pm – 5:30pm
April 20th, Friday
Host: Impact Hub
Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm
*For questions, please email battlefield@techcrunch.com