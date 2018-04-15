Meet TechCrunch in Africa Next Week

Last October, TechCrunch launched Startup Battlefield Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, where Lori Systems, SynCommerce & AgroCenta, were among the judges top picks. This week, TechCrunch is headed back to Africa to checkout the amazing startups taking root for our global Startup Battlefield competitions. Startup Battlefield at Disrupt in San Francisco September 5-7th is now open, and founders can apply here.

Startup Battlefield Director, Samantha Stein will be in Lagos, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana to meet with founders, investors, angels, and established entrepreneurs across the ecosystem. Startups and investors can learn more about TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield program at one of the upcoming meet and greets listed below.

Founders will learn how to apply for Battlefield with a solid application, and investors will learn how to refer companies in their portfolio.

Meet and greats are already filling up, so make sure to RSVP ASAP.

Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s renowned startup launch competition. The Startup Battlefield alumni community comprises almost 750 companies that have raised over $8 billion USD, and produced over 105 successful exits and IPOs.

2018 TechCrunch Africa Meet and Greets

Lagos, Nigeria



April 17th, Tuesday

Host: CC Hub

Time: 1:30pm – 3:00pm

RSVP

April 18th, Wednesday

Host: MEST

Time: 3:30pm

**This is an invite only event

Accra, Ghana



April 20th, Friday

Host: MEST

Time: 3:00pm – 5:30pm

RSVP

April 20th, Friday

Host: Impact Hub

Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm

RSVP

*For questions, please email battlefield@techcrunch.com