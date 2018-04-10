‘Despacito’ and other popular music videos targeted by hackers

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for hacks. Earlier today, music syndication service Vevo was hit with a doozy through its YouTube page, targeting some of its most high-profile artists. The list includes, notably, “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which rocketed to the top of the video service’s most viewed list last year.

The name of the songs were replaced by the words “Hacked by Prosox & Kuroi’sh,” with the words “Free Palestine” posted underneath beneath them, according to The BBC. Other impacted videos read like a who’s who of pop stars, including Taylor Swift, Drake and Katy Petty.

A spokesperson for the video service told TechCrunch, “Vevo can confirm that a number of videos in its catalogue were subject to a security breach today, which has now been contained. We are working to reinstate all videos affected and our catalogue to be restored to full working order. We are continuing to investigate the source of the breach.”

At the time of this writing, it appears that most of the videos have already been restored to their proper pop glory, though a number were up for some time after the hack was first discovered. One account taking credit for the hack claimed it was ‘just for fun,’ saying the whole thing was pulled off with a simple script — though the actual process was likely a fair bit more involved.