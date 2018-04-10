Check out SpotMini, Cassie and more at TC Sessions: Robotics May 11 at UC Berkeley

So far we’ve been telling you about all of the awesome humans we’re going to have at TC Sessions Robotics next month in Berkeley — humans like Boston Dynamics’ Mark Raibert, Playground’s Andy Rubin, Fetch’s Melonee Wise and Pieter Abbeel, Ken Goldberg and Robert Full from U.C. Berkeley.

But what of the robots?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered there, too. We’ll be showcasing some of the industry’s most groundbreaking devices at next month’s event. Here’s just some of what you can expect to see May 11 at Zellerbach Hall.

For starters, the folks from Oregon’s Agility Robotics will showing off Cassie. The dynamic bipedal robot captured the internet’s imagination with its ability to mimic human moment on two slender legs. Cassie will be making a rare public debut on our stage, and its handlers will be on-hand to discuss the technology that goes into building this impressive robot.

Speaking of the internet’s imagination, arguably no robotics company has done a better job of capturing it than Boston Dynamics. The company’s latest creation, the electric Spot Mini will be on-stage, along with its creator, Marc Raibert. The quadrupedal robot has been showing off its abilities in a series of online videos in recent months, peeking around corners and opening doors. It even took a walk with Jeff Bezos.

And for good measure, here’s a quick video of Spot Mini and Cassie meeting for the first (but not last) time:

On the human front, we’ll also be joined by U.C. Berkeley Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Homayoon Kazerooni. The exoskeleton pioneer will be at the event to showcase the latest from his startup, SuitX. The company produces low-cost soft robotics exoskeletons designed to help rehabilitate people with mobility issues and aid industrial workers. Kazerooni will be on-hand to put the suits through their paces.

And that’s just the start. More announcements coming soon.

In the meantime, our early-bird ticket sale ends April 13. (Special 90 percent discount for students when you book here!)