TechCrunch is back in Africa next week!

TechCrunch is headed back to Africa to find the next wave of early stage startups tackling big ideas! Last October, TechCrunch held Startup Battlefield in Nairobi, Kenya and featured 15 early stage startups from across the continent. We’re impressed by the Sub-Saharan Africa startup scene and can’t wait to meet the next crop of innovators in the coming weeks.

You can meet Startup Battlefield Director, Samantha Stein, and learn more about TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield program at one of the upcoming meet and greets. Investors, angels, startup community leaders, and startup founders can join to learn more about TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield. RSVP below as space is filling up fast!

Founders will learn how to apply for Battlefield with a killer application, and investors will learn how to refer companies in their portfolio.

Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s renowned startup launch competition. The Startup Battlefield alumni community comprises almost 750 companies that have raised over $8 billion USD, and produced over 100 successful exits and IPOs.

2018 TechCrunch Africa Meet and Greets

Lagos, Nigeria

April 17th, Tuesday

Host: CC Hub

Time: 1:30pm – 3:00pm

Accra, Ghana

April 20th, Friday

Host: MEST

Time: 3:00pm – 5:30pm

April 20th, Thursday

Host: Impact Hub

Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm

*For questions, please email battlefield@techcrunch.com