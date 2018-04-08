Here’s the new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Yesterday afternoon, word started spreading that a new — and perhaps final — trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story would land this evening. Sometime during American Idol, they said… of course without saying exactly when.

Turns out: now.

You can see it here:

I had my doubts after the last trailer, but I’m loving this one. Donald Glover as young Lando is just perfect.

The trailer roll-out for Solo started a bit later than most expected, presumably because of the relatively late director swap out. Ron Howard took over the film’s metaphorical cockpit in June of last year — about four months into production — after the original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (also the directors of The Lego Movie, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, and 21 Jump Street) were taken off the project. Howard’s changes, while still mostly a mystery, reportedly involved weeks of reshoots.

Howard tweeted at the end of March that his edits were “locked” – as of this morning, meanwhile, they were mixing the musical score.

Whatever Howard ended up changing, the film will almost certainly end up as yet another point of debate amongst the fanbase. When you’re tinkering with the backstory of a character like Han Solo (and Lando!), with fans that have watched the originals a billion times, contention is a given.